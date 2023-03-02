Rideshare driver dies after hitting deer near Dulles airport

The rideshare passenger was hospitalized in the crash, investigators said.

DULLES, Va. — A rideshare driver is dead after police say he hit a deer while taking a passenger to Dulles International Airport in Virginia. The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday along the westbound lanes of Dulles Airport Access Highway, about one mile west of Interstate 495.

Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority (MWAA) Police were called to the scene for a report of a deer being hit by a car. Officers found a Toyota minivan at the scene. According to police, the driver, who has not yet been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene. The rideshare passenger was taken to the hospital by the Fairfax County Fire Department. The severity of the passenger's injuries, as well as their current condition, are not known at this time.

MWAA spokesperson James Johnson said airport-bound traffic was detoured to the Dulles Toll Road for a few hours Wednesday night while the crash was investigated. All roads are open as of Thursday morning.

Additional details regarding the crash were not immediately available.

The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources offers the following tips to drivers to avoid hitting deer: