Person shot to death at Wheaton Metro Station, WMATA says

WHEATON-GLENMONT, Md. — Police are investigating after a person was shot to death inside a Metro station in Montgomery County.

According to the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA), the shooting happened just before 6 p.m.

When first responders arrived, one person was found shot inside the station. That victim died from their injuries.

The search for a suspect is underway. No information regarding a description has been released at this time. There is no word on a motive or what happened in the moments leading up to the shooting.

A large police presence is in the area as the investigation unfolds. The Wheaton Metro Station has closed.

Montgomery County Police are on scene of a shooting at the Wheaton Metro Station. Additional information will be released as it becomes available. #mcp #mcpd pic.twitter.com/B4N9hQOLYh — Montgomery County Department of Police (@mcpnews) May 18, 2023

The Wheaton Metro Station is located at 11171 Georgia Ave. According to tweets from the Metrorail Info account, Red Line train service has been suspended between Silver Spring and Glenmont due to the police investigation at Wheaton.

Shuttle buses have been requested to help riders.

Red Line Alert: Forest Glen: Due to a police investigation at Wheaton, shuttle bus service is available at Bus Bay E. — Metrorail Info (@Metrorailinfo) May 18, 2023

This is a developing story. Stick with WUSA9 as more information becomes available.

