Child shot on E. Capitol Street in Northeast DC, police say

WASHINGTON — A child has been shot and hospitalized after a reported shooting in Northeast, D.C. early Tuesday morning, D.C. Police said.

The shooting happened at 53rd and East Capitol Street around 12:30 a.m., police said.

The child was immediately taken to the hospital following the shooting.

The child's condition remains unknown at this time. Police have not released the name, age, or other details about the child. The events leading up to the shooting still remains unclear.

Police believe the shooting did happen outside on the street.

No suspect is in custody, police said.

In a separate incident, the city's recent child gun violence victim, Davon McNeal, 11, was shot and killed by a stray bullet while grabbing a phone charger before heading to a community cookout on the Fourth of July.

The shooting happened in the 1400 block of Ceder Street SE around 9:20 p.m. and the boy was hit after a group of five fired shots in his direction, according to D.C. police.

Davon was a sixth-grade student at Kramer Middle School in D.C. Public Schools system, the District confirmed.

Four men have since been charged with Davon's murder.