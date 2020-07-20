2 teens shot on N. Capitol Street in Northwest following multiple shooting in Columbia Heights neighborhood

There is no active threat to the community, police say.

WASHINGTON — Two teen boys were shot in Northwest, D.C. Monday morning after a brazen shooting injured eight people and killed one person in Columbia Heights on Sunday, D.C. police said.

The incident happened on the 1200 block of North Capitol Street around 5 a.m., police said. Responding officers at the scene found one teenage boy suffering from a graze wound, and another teenage boy suffering from a gunshot wound. They were both conscious and breathing, police said.

The teenagers were then taken to an area hospital for treatment.

At this time, there is no active threat to the local community, police said.

Residents driving through the area of North Capitol Street are asked to follow all uniformed police traffic directions.

It is unknown what led up to the shooting incident in the area.

The investigation is still ongoing.

This shooting comes after a violent Sunday night in the city that left nine people, including eight men and one woman, shot at the intersection of 14th Street and Spring Road in Northwest, in the Columbia Heights neighborhood.

One man died and police are looking for three suspects, according to District officials.

Of the eight people shot and still alive, four are reportedly in critical condition.

Police said two of the suspects were wearing all black with black hoodies and another suspect was wearing a grey hoodie. All three are Black men, said D.C. Police.

Police believe the men left the scene in a dark-blue car with tinted windows.

No further information has been released on the suspects or victims.

Over 100 people have been killed in D.C. this year, which is a 26% increase over the 81 lives cut short by this time in 2019.

D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham shared his thoughts on the city's gun problems and said more must be done to hold gun offenders accountable.