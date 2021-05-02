Explosion, warehouse fire in Beltsville, Prince George's County firefighters investigating

The building has been evacuated and no injuries reported.

BELTSVILLE, Md. — A pair of explosions and a fire damaged a warehouse in Beltsville, Maryland, Friday morning, the Prince George's County Fire Department said.

Fire crews were called to the 11200 block of Sommerset Avenue just before 8 a.m. for a reported explosion. Once on scene firefighters saw a one-story warehouse building with smoke coming from the front of the building.

The building was evacuated, and a search of the building found no one else inside, Prince George's County Fire and EMS said in a tweet Friday.

While on the scene there was a second explosion. Firefighters say that second explosion appears to have come from a recycling unit inside the building. No injuries have been reported.

Firefighters were able to bring a fire inside the building under control. They remain on scene.

The cause of the explosion and fire remain under investigation Friday