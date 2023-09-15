'We’re angry' | Victim’s family desperate for manhunt of escaped murder suspect to end

30-year-old Christopher Haynes remains on the loose after he escaped police custody at GWU Hospital.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — The family of a man shot and killed in Northeast D.C. is increasingly getting worried and frustrated as the alleged murder suspect remains on the loose.

It’s been more than a week since 30-year-old Christopher Haynes escaped police custody from George Washington University Hospital. On September 6, authorities said Haynes assaulted an officer who was changing his handcuffs at the hospital, where they moved him to after he complained of ankle pain.

Haynes was arrested the same day of his escape for allegedly shooting 33-year-old Brent Hayward of Gainesville, Virginia in the head at a gas station on Kenilworth Avenue last month. Nearby home surveillance video captured Haynes jumping over a fence.

“He broke out in a major city that he’s familiar with and where he has friends and family,” Hayward’s older brother Shannon Gilliam told WUSA9. “We’re almost positive he has someone helping him.”

Instead of talking about his brother, Gilliam said the focus should be on Haynes, who left with one handcuff still attached to his right wrist, police said.

“Tears and sadness have passed,” added Gilliam. “We’re angry. We’re upset about the negligence of the police officers for allowing this guy to escape. We’re upset about the lack of communication that we’re receiving.”

DC Police have raised the reward for information leading to Haynes’ arrest to $30,000.

Hayward’s family was hopeful after seeing the attention on the convicted killer who escaped in Pennsylvania. However, Gilliam said the national attention never switched over to this brother’s alleged killer’s case.

“We’re hoping for a different resolution,” said Gilliam. “We’d like to see this guy in a body bag. That’s what we’re hoping for.”

While it may not be the main concern right now, Gilliam said the family seeking legal action is on the table.

Since escaping custody, police expanded their search, saying Christopher Haynes has connections to Stafford, Fauquier, and Prince William counties.

Since his escape, MPD says they have received numerous reports of possible sightings. Anyone who is found to be aiding and abetting Haynes will also be criminally charged, according to police.