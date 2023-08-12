Woodbridge man escapes police custody from hospital in Henrico Co.

Police say 21-year-old Naseem I. Roulack, a man from Woodbridge, escaped Bon Secours Hospital early Saturday around 5:45 a.m.

Example video title will go here for this video

VIRGINIA, USA — Virginia State Police, Virginia Department of Corrections and Henrico County Police are searching for a man who they say escaped custody while at a hospital in Henrico County.

Police say 21-year-old Naseem I. Roulack, a man from Woodbridge, escaped Bon Secours Hospital early Saturday around 5:45 a.m. He was last seen walking on Franklin Street in Henrico County's Near West End.

Roulack is described to be a Black man, 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing 177 pounds. He has a tattoo on his right cheek that says "Cut Throat," a tattoo that says "RIP ish" on his left arm and a tattoo saying "Faith is Seeing with Your Heart When All Your Eyes See is Darkness" on his right arm.

Police believe he is wearing a gray t-shirt with black shorts, what appears to be a white towel or sheet on his head and carrying a backpack or bag over his shoulder.

Roulack was sent to the hospital from Greensville Correctional Center last week, according to police. Roulack's medical gown and restraints have been recovered by police, officials say.