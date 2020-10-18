Woman dead after car crash on Columbia Pike in White Oak

The crash happened around 1 a.m. in the area of Columbia Pike and Industrial Parkway, police say.

WHITE OAK, Md. — A woman is dead after a serious crash on Columbia Pike early Sunday morning, Montgomery County police said.

The crash happened around 1 a.m. in the area of Columbia Pike and Industrial Parkway, police said.

Detectives learned that a 2010 Toyota Corolla was making a left turn on southbound Columbia Pike from Industrial Parkway when it collided with a 2018 Honda Accord that was traveling north on Columbia Pike.

Police said the driver of the Toyota Corolla was pronounced dead at the scene. She was the only occupant in the vehicle.

The driver of the Honda Accord and his passenger were taken to an area hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The identity of the woman will be released once the family is notified, police said.

Police continue to investigate the crash. Anyone with information is asked to call the Collision Reconstruction Unit at 240-773-6620.