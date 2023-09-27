Jury finds Maryland man guilty for the murder of 23-year-old security guard in Prince George's County

A Maryland man has been found guilty for the murder of a 23-year-old security guard.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A Maryland man has been found guilty of the murder of a 23-year-old security guard.

Desmond Mbah, 26, was charged in 2021 for the killing of Riyadh Al Janabi during a carjacking. On February 11, 2021, Prince George’s County Police responded to calls of a carjacking, which was later upgraded to a shooting.

When officers arrived they found Al Janabi lying in the street suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly after arriving.

During the trial, Assistant State’s Attorney Daniel Kim maintained that Al Janabi’s murder was premeditated. Stating that Mbah left his house in Anne Arundel County, got on a bus, and went to an apartment complex in Prince George’s County where Al Janabi worked and killed him.

Court records say Mbah ambushed Al Janabi while he was sitting in his car in the parking lot of the apartment complex. He shot into the vehicle, hitting Al Janabi in the face twice. Mbah then fled the scene in the victim’s car, leaving him to die on the cold pavement.