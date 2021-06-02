Montgomery County sheriff's deputy shoots, kills man who struck him with a large piece of wood, authorities say

The man was driving erratically and caused two car crashes before the deputy arrived.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — A Montgomery County Sheriff's deputy shot and killed a man Saturday morning.

The man struck the deputy with a large piece of wood in the area of Olney Laytonsville Road and Fieldcrest Road in Montgomery County, authorities said in a joint press conference.

The incident happened around 8 a.m. Saturday. Montgomery County police received several 911 calls Saturday morning of a man driving erratically in the area. Police Chief Marcus Jones said two cars were struck by the driver before the deputy arrived on the scene.

When the deputy arrived, he saw the man approaching two people with a large wooden stick, according to Sheriff Darren Popkin. When the deputy intervened, the deputy and the man began fighting, and the man struck the deputy at least once with the piece of wood.

The deputy attempted to deploy his Taser, according to Popkin. When he wasn't successful, the deputy shot the man, the sheriff said.

**Montgomery Co. Deputy involved shooting**



Sheriff Darren Popkin confirms a Montgomery County sheriff’s deputy shot and killed a man this morning after the man, according to the sheriff, struck the deputy with a “very large wooden stick”@wusa9



1/? — Zach Merchant (@ZachMerchantTV) February 6, 2021

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, and the deputy was taken to a local hospital for treatment. He's expected to be OK. Sheriff Popkin said he's expected to be released from the hospital Saturday.

The sheriff's deputy has not yet been identified by the sheriff's office, nor has the man who was shot. It's not clear yet what was causing the man to act erratically.

Montgomery County Police are handling the investigation. Sheriff Popkin said the deputy was wearing a body camera, but did not say whether it was recording at the time of the incident.

The deputy will be placed on administrative leave once he's released from the hospital while the investigation continues.

Additional details were not immediately available Saturday.