12-year-old boy in stolen car arrested after chase, police say

The pursuit started in Prince George's County, Maryland, and crossed over into DC early Friday

WASHINGTON — A 12-year-old boy was arrested following a police chase that ended in D.C. early Friday morning.

The Metropolitan Police Department tells WUSA9 that the boy was involved in a chase with officers from Prince George's County, Maryland, when officers received a radio call that the pursuit of a stolen car had crossed over into D.C.

Soon after entering the District, the boy crashed the car near the 2300 block of Pennsylvania Ave, SE. The 12-year-old tried to take off on foot after bailing from the car, but was taken into custody a short time later by MPD officers at around 1:30 a.m.

The boy faces several charges including unauthorized use of a vehicle, leaving after colliding, speeding and reckless driving.

We are working to confirm additional details from authorities in Prince George's County, including what led up to the chase, and any additional charges the boy may face.