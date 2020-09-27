Horace and Dickies opens new restaurant in historic Glenarden location

The locally-owned, iconic restaurant for seafood takeout & soul food served the District for 30 years before the original location shut down.

WASHINGTON — In March, it was the end of an era for Washingtonians.

The original, iconic Horace & Dickies restaurant in the H Street Corridor closed down after their famous fried fish sandwiches brought people from all over to the small, vibrant shop for 30 years.

After the original location shut its doors, the Horace & Dickies named lived on through Richard “Dickie” Shannon's daughter, who opened locations in Takoma and Camp Springs, Maryland.

The restaurant has a history in the District, credited by The Washington Post for serving one of the "24 dishes that shaped how DC eats" in reference to their famous fried whiting fish sandwich.

Now, Royette Smith, daughter of Raymond W. Smith Sr., who was one of the first Black business owners in Glenarden, has opened a new Horace and Dickies location there. The new location came about through business partnerships with Shannon.

Shannon originally blamed a lack of parking and gentrification for the original location's closing, calling it "cultural genocide."

Gentrification stems from an influx in new residents, which can result in higher rents, property taxes and a higher cost of living - forcing locals out while taking the culture along with them.

Many restaurants across the metro area have also faced hardships and ultimate closure due to the coronavirus pandemic. The economic devastation of lockdowns proved difficult for a number of local favorites to survive.

"We’re happy to continue the tradition of family and fellowship in Glenarden, serving fresh fried fish with southern style side orders," the Glenarden location's website says.