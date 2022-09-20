Montgomery Co. Public Schools to discuss enhanced security measures following large brawl

Montgomery County Public Schools officials are expected to release enhanced security measures for athletic events following the brawl.

GAITHERSBURG, Md. — School officials in Montgomery County are getting ready to discuss "enhanced security measures" for athletic events days after a massive brawl between varsity football teams.

Superintendent Monifa B. McKnight will hold the meeting on Wednesday at 2:30 p.m.

Gaithersburg Police charged four juveniles and a 19-year-old boy after the large fight that erupted between Gaithersburg and Northwest High School football teams on the field broke out into smaller altercations off the field.

An officer and a staff member were hurt but suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The discussion on safety with MCPS comes two days after a criminal complaint was filed against a Northwest High School football coach for misdemeanor second-degree assault.

Online court records showed the offense date occurred on Sept. 16, the same day as the football game. A court hearing scheduled on Nov. 7 will determine if the coach will be formally charged.

Records listed the complainant as William Gant, which matched the same name as the Gaithersburg High School athletic director.

WUSA9 has reached out to MCPS, the athletic director and the football coach for comment but has not heard back as of Tuesday evening.

Details on what led up to the brawl are unclear, but a letter from MCPS Athletics said it appeared both student-athletes and staff from each school escalated the situation. It resulted in the district temporarily suspending football operations at both schools, forfeiting the next games and canceling junior varsity games this week.

Students and parents agree something needs to change to prevent a similar brawl from happening again.

"The fact that this happened in that situation where there was a lot of people as well and kids and families, you got to fix it," Montgomery County student Aleisha Amini told WUSA9.