Hogan: Maryland COVID case rate 2nd-lowest in the country

MARYLAND, USA — In a Wednesday press conference, Maryland Governor Larry Hogan announced that the Maryland Department of Health is now instructing all pharmacies and providers statewide to administer boosters without a prescription or doctor’s order to anyone who considers themselves to be immunocompromised.

In addition, all Marylanders 65 and older who are living in congregate care settings are also immediately eligible for booster shots. Congregate care settings include all nursing homes, assisted living facilities, residential drug treatment centers, and developmentally disabled group homes, according to the governor’s Deputy Communications Director Kata Hall.

So far, the governor confirmed that 28,000 boosters have already been administered to immunocompromised Marylanders.

In addition to boosters, the state has made progress getting shots in the arms of the rest of the population. They’ve administered more than 7.6 million COVID-19 vaccines in total so far.

80% of eligible Marylanders over age 12 have received at least one dose, while 95% of Marylanders over age 65 have gotten at least their first shot. 68% of 12- to 17-year-olds have received at least one dose as well, with a 17% increase over the last two months that the state credits its Vax U scholarship program as an incentive for teens to get their vaccine.

The governor also confirmed that Maryland’s statewide positivity rate is currently the 6th lowest in America, while the case rate is the second-lowest in America. Hospitalizations are down 60% from their peak, the governor said.

The booster shot announcement comes the same day as the head of the World Health Organization called on rich countries with large supplies of coronavirus vaccines to refrain from offering booster shots through the end of the year.

In an effort to get even more Marylanders vaccinated, the state also plans to launch a $3 million statewide, community-based, door-to-door canvassing effort to directly engage Marylanders living in areas with low vaccination rates this week, according to Hall. The date that the program will begin has not yet been announced.

The governor also detailed progress being made in treating COVID-19, as the state has administered more than 10,000 infusions of monoclonal antibody therapy, which have helped avoid approximately 500 hospitalizations and 200 deaths, he said. These treatments are available at 30+ facilities statewide.