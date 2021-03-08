CDC map shows COVID-19 transmission rates across the DMV

The tracker is updated daily at 8 p.m. and searchable down to the county level.

WASHINGTON — The Center for Disease Control (CDC) advises all Americans, regardless of vaccination status, to wear a mask when indoors in areas where there is a high level of COVID-19 community transmissions.

The CDC has released an interactive map that helps track and display levels of transmission for COVID-19. The tracker is updated daily at 8 p.m. and searchable down to the county level.

Each county is categorized by color:

Blue for low transmission (0-9.99 cases per 100,000 persons in the past 7 days)

(0-9.99 cases per 100,000 persons in the past 7 days) Yellow for moderate transmission (10-49.99 cases per 100,000 persons in the past 7 days)

(10-49.99 cases per 100,000 persons in the past 7 days) Orange for substantial transmission (50-99.99 cases per 100,000 persons in the past 7 days)

(50-99.99 cases per 100,000 persons in the past 7 days) Red for high transmission (Over 100 cases per 100,000 persons in the past 7 days)

The CDC advises people in red counties to wear masks in public areas.

In D.C., Maryland and Virginia numerous counties have started to show signs of rising transmissions.

D.C.

Substantial Transmission (50-99.99 Cases Per 100,000):

Washington, D.C.

Virginia

Moderate Transmission (10-49.99 Cases Per 100,000):

Rappahannock County

Substantial Transmission (50-99.99 Cases Per 100,000):

Arlington County

Alexandria

Loudoun County

Prince William County

Culpeper County

Fairfax County

Clarke County

Shenandoah County

Westmoreland

High Transmission (Over 100 Cases Per 100,000):

Fauquier County

Stafford County

King George County

Spotsylvania County

Warren County

Page County

Maryland

Moderate Transmission (10-49.99 Cases Per 100,000):

Montgomery County

Howard County

Allegany County

Washington County

Substantial Transmission (50-99.99 Cases Per 100,000):

Prince George's County

Charles County

St. Mary's County

Anne Arundel County

Frederick County

Calvert County

To see the transmission rate in your county, click here.

