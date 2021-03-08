CDC map shows COVID-19 transmission rates across the DMV

WASHINGTON — The Center for Disease Control (CDC) advises all Americans, regardless of vaccination status, to wear a mask when indoors in areas where there is a high level of COVID-19 community transmissions.
The CDC has released an interactive map that helps track and display levels of transmission for COVID-19. The tracker is updated daily at 8 p.m. and searchable down to the county level.
Each county is categorized by color:
- Blue for low transmission (0-9.99 cases per 100,000 persons in the past 7 days)
- Yellow for moderate transmission (10-49.99 cases per 100,000 persons in the past 7 days)
- Orange for substantial transmission (50-99.99 cases per 100,000 persons in the past 7 days)
- Red for high transmission (Over 100 cases per 100,000 persons in the past 7 days)
The CDC advises people in red counties to wear masks in public areas.
In D.C., Maryland and Virginia numerous counties have started to show signs of rising transmissions.
D.C.
Substantial Transmission (50-99.99 Cases Per 100,000):
- Washington, D.C.
Virginia
Moderate Transmission (10-49.99 Cases Per 100,000):
- Rappahannock County
Substantial Transmission (50-99.99 Cases Per 100,000):
- Arlington County
- Alexandria
- Loudoun County
- Prince William County
- Culpeper County
- Fairfax County
- Clarke County
- Shenandoah County
- Westmoreland
High Transmission (Over 100 Cases Per 100,000):
- Fauquier County
- Stafford County
- King George County
- Spotsylvania County
- Warren County
- Page County
Maryland
Moderate Transmission (10-49.99 Cases Per 100,000):
- Montgomery County
- Howard County
- Allegany County
- Washington County
Substantial Transmission (50-99.99 Cases Per 100,000):
- Prince George's County
- Charles County
- St. Mary's County
- Anne Arundel County
- Frederick County
- Calvert County
To see the transmission rate in your county, click here.
Vaccination rates are slowly increasing, but a Kaiser Family Foundation survey found there are still millions of Americans who would only get vaccinated against COVID-19 if it was required.
