x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Coronavirus

CDC map shows COVID-19 transmission rates across the DMV

The tracker is updated daily at 8 p.m. and searchable down to the county level.

WASHINGTON — The Center for Disease Control (CDC) advises all Americans, regardless of vaccination status, to wear a mask when indoors in areas where there is a high level of COVID-19 community transmissions. 

The CDC has released an interactive map that helps track and display levels of transmission for COVID-19. The tracker is updated daily at 8 p.m. and searchable down to the county level.

Each county is categorized by color:

  • Blue for low transmission (0-9.99 cases per 100,000 persons in the past 7 days)
  • Yellow for moderate transmission (10-49.99 cases per 100,000 persons in the past 7 days)
  • Orange for substantial transmission (50-99.99 cases per 100,000 persons in the past 7 days)
  • Red for high transmission (Over 100 cases per 100,000 persons in the past 7 days)

The CDC advises people in red counties to wear masks in public areas. 

VISIT THE COVID DATA TRACKER

In D.C., Maryland and Virginia numerous counties have started to show signs of rising transmissions. 

D.C.

Substantial Transmission (50-99.99 Cases Per 100,000):

  • Washington, D.C.

Virginia

Moderate Transmission (10-49.99 Cases Per 100,000):

  • Rappahannock County

Substantial Transmission (50-99.99 Cases Per 100,000):

  • Arlington County
  • Alexandria
  • Loudoun County
  • Prince William County
  • Culpeper County
  • Fairfax County
  • Clarke County
  • Shenandoah County
  • Westmoreland

High Transmission (Over 100 Cases Per 100,000):

  • Fauquier County
  • Stafford County
  • King George County
  • Spotsylvania County
  • Warren County
  • Page County

Maryland

Moderate Transmission (10-49.99 Cases Per 100,000):

  • Montgomery County
  • Howard County
  • Allegany County
  • Washington County

Substantial Transmission (50-99.99 Cases Per 100,000):

  • Prince George's County
  • Charles County
  • St. Mary's County
  • Anne Arundel County
  • Frederick County
  • Calvert County

To see the transmission rate in your county, click here

RELATED: 

VERIFY: Yes, if you are fired for not getting a required vaccine, you can be denied unemployment

Vaccination rates are slowly increasing, but a Kaiser Family Foundation survey found there are still millions of Americans who would only get vaccinated against COVID-19 if it was required. 

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.
Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on Jan. 6, 2021.