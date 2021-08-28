Maryland hits COVID vaccine milestone, administers more than 7.5 million COVID-19 vaccines

80.6% of Marylanders 18 and older have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 94.5% of Marylanders 65 and older have also received at least one dose

MARYLAND, USA — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced Saturday that the state has officially surpassed the major milestone of administering more than 7.5 million COVID-19 vaccinations.

To date, Maryland has reported 7,502,652 vaccinations. 80.6% of Marylanders 18 and older have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 94.5% of Marylanders 65 and older have also received at least one dose.

“The vaccines are without a doubt our single most effective tool to mitigate the threat of COVID-19 and the surging Delta variant, and Maryland’s vaccination rate continues to outpace the nation,” Hogan stated via press release.

The state is continuing to focus on making vaccines accessible with their initiatives, entitled the No Arm Left Behind and the GoVAX Mobile Summer Tour. The following upcoming events are scheduled in the for more Marylanders to get their shot.

Sandy Point State Park: Free COVID-19 vaccinations will be available at Sandy Point State Park on the main plaza leading to the beach from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays through (and including) Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 6.

The Maryland State Fair: Through Sept. 6, the Baltimore County Department of Health is providing vaccinations to fair visitors at 2200 York Road in Lutherville-Timonium. The vaccination clinic is located in the Exhibition Hall and will be open from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturdays, Sundays, and Labor Day.

Maryland Renaissance Festival: Beginning on Aug. 28, a clinic will be located outside the main gate at 1821 Crownsville Road in Annapolis on Saturdays and Sundays (and Labor Day) from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The state is also still moving forward with its $1 million VaxU Promotion to provide $50,000 scholarships to 12- to 17-year-olds who get vaccinated.