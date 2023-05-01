CEO of Prince George's County Public Schools announces retirement after 2022-23 academic year

She said when she was selected as the permanent CEO for PGCPS her focus was clear - the students.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — The CEO of Prince George's County Public Schools (PGCPS) will be stepping out of the role by the end of the 2022-2023 academic year and into a new one -- retirement.

Dr. Monica Goldson broke the news about her retirement on social media Thursday morning, which will bring her 32-year career with the school system to an end.

"After careful thought, prayer, and discussions with my family, I have decided to move to my next journey in life, retirement, at the end of this school year.," she said in a statement to families and community members titled 'My Next Journey.'

Today, after 32 years with @pgcps, I announced my next journey: retirement. It has been an absolute honor to lead 131K+ students in the place I call home. There is no place better than Prince George's County Public Schools and I will always be #PGCPSProud.

Her career began as a Suitland High School mathematics teacher. Since then, she continued to move up the administrative ranks, serving as principal, associate superintendent, deputy superintendent and chief operating officer prior to her appointment as CEO.

"The children of this community are among the brightest and most innovative in the country," Dr. Goldson said. "It has been an absolute honor to lead over 131,000 students in the place I call home."

Dr. Goldson mentioned in her statement that their is a clear divide of philosophical beliefs on the Prince George’s County Board of Education about how we should move forward as a school district. But, regardless she is proud of the PGCPS community, especially how they rallied behind the students and their families during the pandemic.

"With the County Executive’s overall support, there is no doubt that we changed the perception of this county, in the state and region, by leading through the pandemic and garnering national attention for our efforts," Dr. Goldson said. "If there is a lesson we all can take from the pandemic, it is that PGCPS can make the impossible happen when we focus on what truly matters."

As she prepares to step down, Dr. Goldson reflected on some of the progress they have made as a community including:

Pay restored for every employee impacted by the 2009 recession and recently provided the most significant pay increase for educators and staff in a generation.

Instituted mental health services for students through school-based practitioners. Also a new telehealth program and enhanced our ability to communicate with parents and staff.

Created a nationally-recognized Climate Change Action Plan that will reduce our carbon footprint, resulting in healthier buildings and transportation, cleaner air, more nutritious food, and less waste.