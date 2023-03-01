DC Mayor Bowser announce appointments to Cabinet

WASHINGTON — A day after D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser made history by becoming the first African American woman to serve three, four-year terms as mayor of an American city, she announced who would be serving alongside her in the Cabinet.
The mayor stood shoulder to shoulder with her new Cabinet members Tuesday afternoon as she announced the new appointments.
According to the mayor's office, here's the list of transitions of executive leadership in the Cabinet and appointed positions:
- Lindsey Appiah was announced as Acting Deputy Mayor for Public Safety and Justice. Appiah's career began in public service as an Assistant Attorney General representing the Department of Children’s Services and the Department of Labor in the Tennessee Office of the Attorney General. Fast-forward to 2021, which is when Appiah joined the Office of the Deputy Mayor for Public Safety and Justice as Chief of Staff.
- Susana Castillo has been appointed Director of Communications – Executive Office of the Mayor. Her career began when she was working at the Latin American Youth Center where she focused on positive youth development, media literacy, and substance abuse prevention for D.C. youth. Most recently she served as Deputy Communications Director with the mayor's office, overseeing the EOM press, graphics, digital, and messaging team.
- Colleen Green was appointed Acting Director – of the Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD). She has significant experience in finance, real estate, advisory services, operations, strategic planning, and business development. From 2007 to 2009, Director Green even served as Chief of Staff at DHCD, overseeing day-to-day operations including human resources and funding affordable housing, community development, and economic development projects.
- Courtney Hill has been appointed Director – of the Mayor’s Office of Scheduling and Advance. Hill has been described as a seasoned political operative with a passion for bridging electoral politics, social justice advocacy, and policy. She even served and had leadership roles on the advance teams of President Joseph Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, where she led core functions including site, crowd, press, and-production lead for several domestic and international trips.
- Richard Jackson has been appointed to Interim Director – of the Department of Energy and Environment. Jackson has more than 20 years of experience in the chemical and environmental engineering fields and served more than two decades in the U.S. Navy as a nuclear-trained submariner.
- Timothy Spriggs has been named the Acting Director – of the Department of Public Works (DPW). Spriggs has a distinguished career in public service, working in complex government agencies and military and global civilian operations. The director joined the District government at the Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency (HSEMA), serving as Director of Operations and Deputy Director before joining DPW in 2018 as the Citywide Snow Program Coordinator.
- Tommy Wells has been announced as the Director – of the Office of Policy and Legislative Affairs. Wells’ career in public service spans more than 30 years. From 2006 to 2015, Director Wells served as the Ward 6 councilmember for D.C., where he gathered broad support for his efforts to make the District more livable and walkable. In 2015, he was appointed DOEE Director where he was responsible for protecting the environment and conserving the natural resources in D.C.
