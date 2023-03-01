DC Mayor Bowser announce appointments to Cabinet

After a history-making day, the mayor announced seven appointments to her Cabinet.

WASHINGTON — A day after D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser made history by becoming the first African American woman to serve three, four-year terms as mayor of an American city, she announced who would be serving alongside her in the Cabinet.

The mayor stood shoulder to shoulder with her new Cabinet members Tuesday afternoon as she announced the new appointments.

According to the mayor's office, here's the list of transitions of executive leadership in the Cabinet and appointed positions: