Investigation underway after bullet found in cafeteria of elementary school in Charles County

WALDORF, Md. — A bullet was found lodged into an elementary school cafeteria lunch table in Waldorf, Maryland on Tuesday, leaving the Charles County Sheriff's Office searching for answers.

According to deputies, during a lunch period, school administrators at Dr. Samuel A. Mudd Elementary School were informed of what appeared to be a bullet lodged into a cafeteria lunch table. After being alerted, the School Resource Officer responded to the school's cafeteria and confirmed that it was a bullet.

Through an investigation, a small hole was located in the ceiling of the cafeteria. The sheriff's office says that it appears that the bullet may have been fired into the air from a location off of school grounds before it pierced the roof and came to rest in the table.

Investigators were not able to locate any witnesses at the school who saw or heard the bullet enter the building. It is believed that this incident likely happened while the school was closed.

The shooter has not yet been identified in the case. The bullet was collected and submitted for examination.