Car crashes into ice skating rink in Montgomery Co.

WASHINGTON — A car in Montgomery County, Maryland crashed into an ice skating rink Sunday evening minutes before 5:30 p.m. Officials say the driver and the passenger of the car were sent to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries following the crash.

Officials have not released any information regarding what led to the crash, however, no skaters or pedestrians were injured.

In a tweet from the Rockville City Police Department, an image shows the silver sedan that crashed into the rink with what appears to be substantial damages to the front of the car.