Bowie first Maryland city to offer universal Pre-K

BOWIE, Md. — A major initiative is underway to increase access to Pre-K education in Prince George's County. Bowie, Maryland is partnering with the Reid Temple AME Church, the county schools and the Maryland State Department of Education.
The Pre-K program is completely funded by a $400,000 grant from the state Department of Education. The venue and certified instructors are being provided by Reid Temple AME.
The program is open to Prince George's County residents, with a focus on residents of Bowie. Mayor Tim Adams said the goal is to make Bowie the first city in Maryland to provide universal access to this important foundational step in a child's education.
"Once our children start off on that good foundation of education, then it lasts with them and creates success for the rest of their lives and also impacts their immediate families because with instructors and all that at Reid AME, they will be doing individualized lesson plans. They will be able to help not only the students, but the families as well," Mayor Adams told WUSA9.
"We'd like to get started sometime in August. But to be honest with you, we're looking at a low of up to 160 children. You know, Reid Temple has been in the business of educating our children in Prince George's County for over 15 years," Reid Temple AME Pastor Mark Whitlock said.
Adams added the new Pre-K program will follow all state COVID-19 guidelines.
Sign-ups are not open yet. Information will be provided on the city's website.
