Bowie first Maryland city to offer universal Pre-K

"Once our children start off on that good foundation of education, then it lasts with them and creates success for the rest of their lives and also impacts their immediate families because with instructors and all that at Reid AME, they will be doing individualized lesson plans. They will be able to help not only the students, but the families as well," Mayor Adams told WUSA9.



"We'd like to get started sometime in August. But to be honest with you, we're looking at a low of up to 160 children. You know, Reid Temple has been in the business of educating our children in Prince George's County for over 15 years," Reid Temple AME Pastor Mark Whitlock said.