Man in critical condition after officer-involved shooting in Baltimore

The shooting happened on the 5800 block of Falkirk Road in northeast Baltimore.

BALTIMORE — Baltimore police are at the scene of an officer-involved shooting in the northeast section of Baltimore Wednesday morning.

Officers were called just after 3 a.m. to the 5800 block of Falkirk Road after a resident reported a behavioral crisis for a relative, WUSA9 has learned through our news partners in Baltimore.

At the scene, officers said the caller let them inside of the home where the relative, identified as a young man, was in the basement at the time. During an encounter, the young man displayed a gun from his waistband, police said. Two officers then fired their guns and struck him several times.

Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said it is still unclear how many rounds were fired at the man.

Officers searched the suspect and found another firearm in his pants pocket, Harrison said.

The suspect was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, police said.

No officers were reportedly injured during the shooting.

It is unknown the extent of the behavioral crisis. Both officers had on body cameras and police will review the video as part of the investigation.