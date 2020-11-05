Video shows moments leading up to fatal officer-involved shooting in Montgomery County

The following content might be considered graphic. Viewer discretion is advised.

WHITE OAK, Md. — *Note: WUSA9 has made the editorial decision not to show the full body camera video in its entirety due to its graphic nature.

Montgomery County Police released body camera footage of a fatal officer-involved shooting investigation that happened on Saturday afternoon in White Oak, Maryland.

The incident happened outside the home of the victim, 30-year-old Finan H. Berhe, on the 1500 block of Hadden Manor Court.

In the video, 17-year Montgomery County Police veteran Sgt. David Cohen was first seen putting on a surgical mask before stepping out of his vehicle to confront Berhe.

The video then shows Cohen exiting his vehicle and pointing his gun at Berhe as he ran on the road towards Cohen and his police cruiser. Cohen turns on the audio of his body camera and is heard instructing Berhe to, "put the knife down!"

Cohen is then heard informing dispatch that he has a person refusing to get down on the ground, later warning him to "get on the ground!" several times.

"I don't want to shoot you," Sgt. Cohen said in the video before Berhe ran towards him.

Sgt. Cohen then fired multiple shots at Berhe, who was seen in the video running in his direction.

The officer attempted life-saving measures at the scene, officials said. Emergency crews transported Berhe to a local hospital where he later died.

The preliminary investigation revealed that around 2:15 p.m., 3rd District officers were called to the area of 1500 block of Hadden Manor Court for the report of a man who was in the parking lot of the neighborhood and causing a disturbance while armed with a large knife, officials said.

Detectives are reviewing all video footage, including the officers’ body-worn camera footage, and all other evidence as part of the investigation. Once the investigation is complete, the findings will be submitted to Howard County’s State’s Attorney’s Office for review.

Officials said Sgt. Cohen has been placed on paid administrative leave pending the investigation.