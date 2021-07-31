Son arrested, charged in death of Anne Arundel County woman

Andrew Beavers was charged with the first and second degree murder of his mother, Juanita Koilpillai, police said.

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — Police in Anne Arundel County have made an arrest in the murder of a woman found dead outside her home in Tracys Landing last week.

Officers responded to the home of 58-year-old Juanita Koilpillai in the 6300 block of Genoa Road around 3:30 p.m. on July 25. Her boyfriend said she had been missing and found blood inside her house, according to police. As they were searching the property, officers eventually found her body outside the house with signs of trauma. Her death was later ruled a homicide.

Her vehicle was also reported missing and later found in Leesburg, per police. A person of interest was identified by police when the vehicle was recovered.

Police conducted multiple interviews while key pieces of evidence, including the suspected murder weapon, were forensically analyzed. On Friday, police said the analysis indicated the victim's and the person of interest's DNA were both on the "edged weapon."

Through witness interviews and forensic evidence, the suspect was identified by police as Andrew Weylin Beavers, 23. Beavers is Juanita Koilpillai's biological son.

Police said in a release Saturday that the evidence shows that after murdering his mother, he hid her body outside and took off to Leesburg, Virginia, in Koilpillai's car.

Homicide detectives working with the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office took beavers into custody on Saturday. He was arrested in the 39000 block of Thomas Mill Road in Leesburg, Virginia, without incident

He is currently being held pending extradition back to Anne Arundel County, Maryland, police said.