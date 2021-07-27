Friends remember businesswoman found dead outside Tracys Landing home

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled 58-year-old Juanita Koilpillai’s death a homicide by "multiple sharp force injuries."

WATERFORD, Va. — Family and friends are mourning the loss of a beloved mother, businesswoman and philanthropist after she was found dead outside her house in Anne Arundel County.

Officers responded to the home of 58-year-old Juanita Koilpillai in the 6300 block of Genoa Road around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday. Her boyfriend said she had been missing and found blood inside her house, according to police. As they were searching the property, officers eventually found her body outside the house with signs of trauma.

On Tuesday, the medical examiner ruled her death a homicide by "multiple sharp force injuries."

Her vehicle was also reported missing and later found in Leesburg, per police. However, the location of where the vehicle was found was not released.

Friends tell WUSA9 despite her living in Tracys Landing, she still owned a home in Leesburg where she also operated a longtime cybersecurity company known as Waverely Labs, which has partnered with different government agencies.

"She was a woman and a person of color who went to the very top of her profession in technology and she was a groundbreaker," friend Connie Moore said.

Moore said she has called Koilpillai her best friend for nearly 20 years. They raised their children together in Waterford, traveled across the world and hosted many dinners and multiple fundraising events, including one for President Barack Obama in 2012. Koilpillai also held a fundraiser for current Leesburg mayor Kelly Burk.

There is an overwhelming consensus from the Waterford and Leesburg communities that Koilpillai went above and beyond by devoting much of her time to different organizations including the Waterford Foundation, a nonprofit aimed at preserving the National Historic Landmark of Waterford.

Koilpillai was originally from Sri Lanka and moved to the U.S. by way of India when she was 18 years old. She attended the University of Kansas and studied mathematics and computer science, according to her LinkedIn account.

Also known for her gardening, Koilpillai had experience in music and dancing.

"She's one of the most unique people I've ever met so extraordinarily talented in everything I began to believe there is nothing Juanita didn't do," Moore said. "She was one of those magnetic people who would spark and had the most brilliant smile and was just so incredibly infectious when she was laughing."

Police said evidence revealed so far that the incident was not random.