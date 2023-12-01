Police: Second teen arrested, charged as an adult in gas station murder

Prince George's County Police previously arrested a 17-year-old in the death of 54-year-old Lee Alexander Thomas. Both teens are charged with murder.

Example video title will go here for this video

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. — Editor's Note: The video above originally aired on Jan. 12 when the first teen was arrested and charged.

A second teenager has been arrested in a December gas station shooting that left a 54-year-old man dead.

Prince George's County Police said Monday that an unnamed 15-year-old boy from Upper Marlboro, Maryland had been arrested in connection to the deadly shooting on Dec. 19, 2022 in Largo. The teen will be charged as an adult with first-degree murder, armed carjacking and other related charges.

According to a release from the Prince George's County Police Department (PGPD), the shooting happened at a gas station in the 10000 block of Campus Way South on Dec. 19, 2022. When officers arrived on scene, they found 54-year-old Lee Alexander Thomas suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to an area hospital for help and later died from his injuries.

Early evidence suggests Thomas was shot and killed during a carjacking.

Victim of Largo carjacking murder was Lee Alexander Thomas, 54 of Largo. Was a Metro employee, according to his brother, who said he drove a white Lexus and may have resisted giving up the car. PGPD issues $25k reward. One of 5 car jackings in county last night. @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/0Tkq18EcJT — Scott Broom (@scottbroom) December 20, 2022

On Jan. 12, officers with the PGPD Fugitive Unit arrested a 17-year-old for Thomas's death. The teen from Upper Marlboro has not been identified but police say he will be charged as an adult with first and second-degree murder. He remains in the custody of the Department of Corrections.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 301-516-2512 or call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).