'No areas are good anymore' | Brother of man killed at gas station talks carjacking epidemic

Prince George's County has seen at least 463 carjackings in 2022, compared to 349 in 2021.

Example video title will go here for this video

LARGO, Md. — Prince George’s County police have put up a $25,000 reward as the epidemic of carjackings turned deadly Monday evening.

A 54-year-old man, Lee Alexander Thomas, was shot and killed at his neighborhood gas station in Largo, according to his brother. Ernest Thomas said carjackers made off with his brother's white Lexus sedan. Metro confirmed to WUSA9 that Lee Thomas was a Metro bus driver who was off-duty, in his own car at the time of the incident.

The shooting occurred on a night where at least four carjacking incidents were reported in Prince George's County, according to police. Authorities say they have no evidence the incidents are connected, but the crimes bring the record number of carjackings in the county in 2022 to at least 463; there were 349 carjackings in Prince George's County in 2021, according to police statistics.

Lee Alexander Thomas was shot in the head during an encounter with suspected carjackers at the Exxon gas station on Campus Way in Largo, according to police.

Victim of Largo carjacking murder was Lee Alexander Thomas, 54 of Largo. Was a Metro employee, according to his brother, who said he drove a white Lexus and may have resisted giving up the car. PGPD issues $25k reward. One of 5 car jackings in county last night. @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/0Tkq18EcJT — Scott Broom (@scottbroom) December 20, 2022

His brother said he believed his brother was shot for resisting the carjackers.

"He wouldn't give it up, that's what I think," Ernest Thomas said. "I'm in shock. There used to be good areas, but no areas are good anymore."

Prince George’s County Police have fought back by imposing a juvenile curfew in September that will be enforced through at least the end of this year. In 2022, 89 adults and 104 juveniles have been arrested o carjacking charges.