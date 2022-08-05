District Heights daycare center to close because of crime

The owner says the area is no longer safe for their families

DISTRICT HEIGHTS, Md. — A Prince George’s County daycare center has decided to close its doors in the upcoming weeks citing the recent spike in violent crimes in District Heights.

After 7 years servicing the community, SKC Early Education Centers has decided to close their location in the Penn Station shopping center on July 1 due to the increasing safety concerns.

In a letter sent out to parents on Friday, owner Monica Campbell said she considers that the commercial space is no longer safe for families.

“To think that they had to make such a sad decision, to close because of the foolishness going on in that center and around it, it's really sad," said Nicole Wellington, a mother who now finds herself looking for a new place to care for her 4-year-old daughter who has been attending SKC for three years.

"That part of PG County is losing a gem and it’s really sad," she added.

The decision comes just days after two boys were injured in a drive-by shooting in broad daylight about a mile from the center. A 4-year-old, a 14-year-old were hurt and a dog died on the scene.

Wellington says she does not blame Campbell for the closure because she has had to change her route getting to and from the childcare center because she is also concerned about getting caught between gunfire.

“I did not want to be driving to pick up my daughter one day and bullets are flying out of nowhere, that’s scary. No parent should have to worry about that. You are thinking, am I actually going to get hurt while I pick up my child from daycare" says Wellington.

An excerpt of Campbell's letter states:

Dear Parents,

After 7 years of servicing the community at Penn Station, it is with deep regret that we inform you we have made the hard decision to close this location only. In light of the recent spike in violent crimes within the shopping center, lack of support from the management company and no visible security presence, we feel that the shopping center is no longer a safe area for our families. Our anticipated closing date will be on July 1st. SKC currently operates 3 additional locations in Largo, Watkins Park and Trade Zone Ave.

In the next week, we will be reaching out to families individually to discuss how we can meet your needs at one of our other locations. We have put all other enrollments on hold to ensure we can accomodate our existing families as you are our number one priority. Teachers will start to transition within the next 2 weeks. We understand that this decision may impose a hardship on some families but we are committed to the safety and well being of every child in our care. As a result of this closure, we are committed to keeping your tuition rates in line with the Penn Station rate schedule through the end of this calendar year.

In a statement, Prince George’s County Police told WUSA9 that their Westphalia station has been in communication with the management company to address safety concerns and offer suggestions on steps to take to improve safety there, adding, “We will also work to provide a crime prevention survey. Officers routinely patrol all shopping centers in the division and will increase those patrols. The safety of all who live and work in Prince’s George’s County is our top concern."