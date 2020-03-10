Anne Arundel Police investigating after 5-year-old child killed

A suspect has been taken into custody, police said.

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — Police in Anne Arundel County say a suspect is in custody after a 5-year-old child was found dead Saturday morning.

Officers responded to the 1400 block of Apple Leaf Court and discovered the 5-year-old child dead, having suffered apparent trauma.

The suspect fled the scene and was taken into custody in a nearby state, police said. There is no threat to public safety at this time.

Additional details are limited, but police say the investigation is extremely active, and further information is expected to be released soon.

Investigators are still working to determine what led up to the child's death. Neither the child, nor the suspect have been identified by police as of Saturday afternoon.