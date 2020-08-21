MPD: 5-year-old boy shot in Southeast

Police are looking for a black male wearing a white shirt and black jeans who was spotted running from the scene with two others. Here's the latest.

WASHINGTON — A 5-year-old boy was shot in Southeast Friday afternoon, DC Police confirmed.

The shooting happened in the 1300 block of Congress Street Southeast around 4:24 p.m., officers said. MPD is looking for the suspect, a black male who was seen wearing a white shirt and black jeans and was running from the scene with two others.

According to MPD, the child is conscious and breathing. He has been taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation.

As of 5 p.m., roads are actively being blocked off between Congress Street Southeast and Alabama Avenue and Savannah Street. Police are encouraging those who need to get through to take alternative routes, like Wheeler Road, Mississippi Avenue and Stanton Road.

On Thursday, just one day prior to the shooting, an 8-year-old girl was struck by a stray bullet in Southeast. The shooting happened just before 9 p.m. in the 2700 block of Bruce Place Southeast, near a playground by the Woodland Terrace apartment complex.

Authorities said the injuries sustained by the girl were "non-life-threatening" and that she was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

That same day, an arrest was made in connection with the death of 10-year-old Makiyah Wilson, who was killed while eating ice cream on her front stoop in July 2018. She was sitting in front of her home with her sister in Clay Terrace when a group of men sprayed more than 70 gunshots into a crowd of people.