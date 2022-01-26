4 adults, 2 kids displaced after blazing fire damages 4 homes in Annapolis

Approximately 50 firefighters from Anne Arundel, Annapolis City, and the Naval Academy fought the flames.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Six people need shelter after flames broke out in an Annapolis neighborhood damaging several homes early Wednesday morning.

According to Lt. Michael Mayo, spokesman for the Anne Arundel County Fire Department, firefighters responded to a report of a house fire in the 1600 block of Elkwood Court around 1:30 a.m.

When crews arrived on the scene, they found multiple townhomes engulfed in flames.

Approximately 50 firefighters from Anne Arundel, Annapolis City, and the Naval Academy fought the flames from inside and outside the row homes, Lt. Mayo said. They were able to bring the fire under control after approximately 45 minutes.

Four homes were damaged in the blaze, however, no residents were injured. Lt. Mayo said one Naval Academy firefighter who responded to the scene was transported to a local hospital with a minor injury as a precaution.

Four adults and two children were displaced. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

#Breaking #FirstAlertVideo | #Annapolis | Working House Fire | 1600 block of ELKWOOD CT | Units reporting heavy fire showing | Two other townhomes involved | All hands working | Use caution Posted by Anne Arundel First Alert on Tuesday, January 25, 2022

Credit: Chris Hatch/AA First Alert