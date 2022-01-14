Woman, child rescued from apartment fire in Prince George's County

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — One woman was seriously injured in an apartment fire in Prince George's County Friday afternoon.
According to the Prince George's County crews, the fire started just after 12:30 p.m. at a three-story apartment building in the 6700 block of West Forest Road.
When crews arrived they found smoke coming from a unit on the second floor and people trapped inside.
A woman and child were rescued from the fire and a second woman was found with serious injuries. All three victims were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.
The fire has since been extinguished. The cause of the fire has not yet been released.
None of the victims has been identified.
READ NEXT:
- Yes, closing doors can help limit the spread of a fire and save lives
- Neighbor rescues 3 children who fell through ice into pond | Get Uplifted
- Suspect hospitalized after Alexandria convenience store attack
- Pet dog dies 2-alarm townhouse fire in Gaithersburg
- Person killed in house fire in Frederick County
A huge fire affecting three garden-style apartments left a couple dozen people without a home in Silver Spring, forcing them to shelter in a nearby library. At least 85 firefighters helped battle the blaze and rescue residents of the Flower Branch Apartment complex on Garland Avenue off Arliss Street around 4 a.m. on Jan. 8. No injuries were reported.
WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.