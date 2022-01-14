x
Maryland

Woman, child rescued from apartment fire in Prince George's County

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — One woman was seriously injured in an apartment fire in Prince George's County Friday afternoon.

According to the Prince George's County crews, the fire started just after 12:30 p.m. at a three-story apartment building in the 6700 block of West Forest Road. 

When crews arrived they found smoke coming from a unit on the second floor and people trapped inside.

A woman and child were rescued from the fire and a second woman was found with serious injuries. All three victims were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. 

The fire has since been extinguished. The cause of the fire has not yet been released. 

None of the victims has been identified. 

