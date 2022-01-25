Wheaton community pays tribute to local firefighter killed in Baltimore vacant home fire

Lacayo’s turnout coat and helmet are now displayed in his locker --- which has become a shrine --- and a place to pay tribute.

WHEATON-GLENMONT, Md. — Members of the Montgomery County community paid tribute to a Wheaton man who was one of three firefighters tragically killed in a Baltimore fire Monday morning.

Kenneth "Kenny" Lacayo, 30, who grew up in Wheaton, was among three Baltimore firefighters killed when an abandoned row house collapsed on them as they battled to keep the fire from spreading to other homes on a struggling block in West Baltimore.

Lacayo started his career as a volunteer in Wheaton during high school and kept on volunteering even after grueling shifts as a professional in Baltimore.

“Kenny came to us as a volunteer, a very young volunteer at a high school. [A] local boy, went to Wheaton High School, came to us very motivated, became a firefighter very quick. Shortly after that, a paramedic, he wanted nothing more than to be a big city firefighter in a busy house, a place they ran a lot of calls a lot of fire, and that's what took him to Baltimore City. He wanted to be somewhere busy where he felt like he made a difference," said Wheaton Volunteer Rescue Squad Chief, Mark Dempsey.

Chief Dempsey said Lacayo worked many all-night shifts in Baltimore City and he would still come on duty to volunteer in Wheaton the next day.

"And he never complained once about it. He enjoyed what he did. He recognized that he came from wheat and he wanted to give back to Wheaton," added Chief Dempsey.

Lacayo received several awards in Wheaton, from paramedic of the year to a citation for saving a pedestrian hit by a car. Chief Dempsey said Lacayo was prepping for promotion exams to become a future leader within Baltimore’s fire department.

The cause of the fire that took the lives of the three firefighters and left one hospitalized, remains unknown.

According to a statement from Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich, the other firefighters killed were identified as Lt. Paul Butrim and Firefighter/Paramedic (FFPM) Kelsey Sadler.

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan expressed his condolences and ordered flags be lowered to half-staff in honor of the fallen firefighters.