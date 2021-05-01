Rep. Jamie Raskin and his wife release heartbreaking statement on death of 25-year-old son

"Tommy Raskin had a perfect heart, a perfect soul, a riotously outrageous and relentless sense of humor, and a dazzling radiant mind," his parents wrote.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin and his wife Sarah released an official obituary on Monday, confirming that their 25-year-old son Thomas "Tommy" Raskin died on Dec. 31, 2020 by suicide.

The obituary highlights Tommy as someone who loved soccer, was a committed vegan and who loved animals. Additionally, it also speaks to his dedication to serving others while growing up -- from serving as a tutor at Montgomery Blair High School's tutoring to becoming a teaching assistant at Harvard University.

"Tommy Raskin had a perfect heart, a perfect soul, a riotously outrageous and relentless sense of humor, and a dazzling radiant mind," his parents wrote in a Medium post.

Later in the obituary, it explains that Tommy was "tortured" by a "blindingly painful and merciless disease called depression," and that, despite a strong support network of his loving family, friends, and doctors, "the pain became overwhelming and unyielding and unbearable" for the "young man of surpassing promise to our broken world."

Statement of Congressman Jamie Raskin and Sarah Bloom Raskin on the Remarkable Life of Tommy Raskin: https://t.co/tBJdK29g6B — Rep. Jamie Raskin (@RepRaskin) January 4, 2021

“On the last hellish brutal day of that godawful miserable year of 2020, when hundreds of thousands of Americans and millions of people all over the world died alone in bed in the darkness from an invisible killer disease ravaging their bodies and minds, we also lost our dear, dear, beloved son, Hannah and Tabitha’s beloved irreplaceable brother, a radiant light in this broken world," his parents wrote.

“He left us this farewell note on New Year’s Eve day: ‘Please forgive me. My illness won today. Please look after each other, the animals, and the global poor for me. All my love, Tommy.’”

The family said in their original statement on Dec. 31 that they are grateful for the outpouring of support and love from neighbors, constituents, and friends but asked everyone to observe strict COVID-19 protocols during this time of grief.

With profound sorrow, Congressman Raskin and Sarah Bloom Raskin today announced the loss of their son Tommy: https://t.co/rvpgqv36L9 pic.twitter.com/nSo55xBUPx — Rep. Jamie Raskin (@RepRaskin) December 31, 2020

Multiple politicians across the DMV region reached out on social media to comfort Raskin's family and to pay respects, including Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan and D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser.

The First Lady and I extend our deepest sympathies over this heartbreaking loss. I ask all Marylanders to keep the Raskin family in your prayers. https://t.co/d5asbOartf — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) January 1, 2021

Tommy was a second-year law student at Harvard University. He is survived by his sisters Hannah and Tabitha, grandparents Arlene Bloom and Lynn Raskin, and dozens of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

If you or someone you know is at risk of suicide please call the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255, or text HOME to 741741.