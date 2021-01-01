Maryland Rep. Jamie Raskin's 25-year-old son passes away

“Tommy was pure magic. His brilliance and compassion knew no bounds."

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Thomas (Tommy) Bloom Raskin, the 25-year-old son of Maryland Rep. Jamie Raskin Thomas (MD-08), passed away on Thursday, according to a statement from the Raskin's office.

“Tommy was pure magic. His brilliance and compassion knew no bounds. He passionately loved his family, friends, and animals, and was devoted to the cause of the global poor. We are devastated and demolished to be without him," said Rep. Raskin and his wife Sarah Bloom Raskin in their statement.

Tommy is survived by his beloved sisters Hannah and Tabitha, dozens of loving aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and grandparents Arlene Bloom and Lynn Raskin.

With profound sorrow, Congressman Raskin and Sarah Bloom Raskin today announced the loss of their son Tommy: https://t.co/rvpgqv36L9 pic.twitter.com/nSo55xBUPx — Rep. Jamie Raskin (@RepRaskin) December 31, 2020

The family said in its statement that it is grateful for the outpouring of support and love from neighbors, constituents, and friends but asks everyone to observe strict COVID-19 protocols during this time of grief.

Multiple politicians across the DMV region reached out on social media to comfort Raskin's family and to pay respects, including Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan and Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser.

The First Lady and I extend our deepest sympathies over this heartbreaking loss. I ask all Marylanders to keep the Raskin family in your prayers. https://t.co/d5asbOartf — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) January 1, 2021

The family said in its statement that funeral arrangements will be made in due course.

The cause of Tommy Raskin's death is not known at this time.