24/7 tobacco stores restricted in Prince George's co.

LARGO, Md. — Prince George’s County is putting new pressure on 24-hour tobacco stores to change they way they do business or get out.

The County Council unanimously passed a zoning bill this week to banish the stores to industrial areas and restrict the hours they can operate, among other new restrictions.

Store owners contacted by WUSA9 appeared to be unaware of the new legislation. None appeared to testify against the new ordinance.

The proliferation of stores, sometimes as many as four in a single block, and six within a quarter mile of each other, has attracted social media attention mocking the county, according to Council Member Edward Burroughs III.

“Basically its low quality development that attracts crime," Burroughs said.

There are 3 Tobacco stores next to each other and 6 within .25 mile radius on Branch Ave. #PGcounty This is ridiculous. pic.twitter.com/laLOnCjghi — Big Jollof (@BigJollof) February 9, 2023

According to the legislation passed by the council on March 7, the 24-hour tobacco stores will be banished to only areas zoned as industrial.

The bill requires stores to close by 8 p.m., and orders them to turn off bright lights and displays.

Residents who turned out for hearings on the bill complained that the stores are a magnet for late-night crime, target youth customers, and sell weapons like brass knuckles, mace and knives.

A member of the county's nuisance abatement board accused stores of tolerating drug sales on or near the premises.

But some customers noted that the stores also offer groceries and other convenience items within walking distance of their homes and at any hour.

"Other stores close at 8 or 9 o'clock," said Glenarden resident Cassandra Nipper outside one smoke shop. "They are there when you need them. I love this store."

An employee of one store said he works for a family-owned group based in New York that operates three stores in Prince George's County.

The owner had no immediate comment.

Burroughs said the retail space would be better suited to "higher quality" businesses.

“Prince George's County deserves more than a Wawa, Royal Farms, liquor store or tobacco store on every corner," Burroughs said.

"We want development that reflects the dignity of people who live here."

Burroughs noted the county council has also taken action to restrict clusters of gas stations and will soon target the proliferation of self storage facilities.