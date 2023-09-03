Challenge accepted: Maryland gov challenges Virginia gov to basketball game – winner gets FBI HQ

There are three sites up for consideration. Two of them are in Prince George's County, Maryland – in Greenbelt and Landover. The third is in Springfield, Virginia.

WASHINGTON — Maryland and Virginia are in the midst of a battle over which state will get the new FBI headquarters. On Thursday, Maryland Gov. Wes Moore proposed a solution – a one-on-one basketball game against Virginia Gov. Glenn Younkin – winner takes the new federal building.

Youngkin accepted.

The fight over which state will be the new home of the headquarters of the Federal Bureau of Investigation has billions of dollars at stake.

This week, both states have been making their cases to the General Services Administration (GSA). That's who will decide where the new headquarters building will ultimately be built.

There are three sites up for consideration. Two of them are in Prince George's County, Maryland – in Greenbelt and Landover. The third is in Springfield, Virginia in Fairfax County.

Moore offered to settle the debate once and for all – on the basketball court.

"@GlennYoungkin let's go one on one, winner gets the new FBI headquarters," Moore tweeted.

One hour later, Youngkin tweeted, simply, "Game on!"

There's no word on if or when this matchup will actually take place – nor if the FBI headquarters will actually be on the line.

We only know that when it comes who gets the new federal building, for both states, it's game on!