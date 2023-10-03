3 men arrested in stolen car in Prince George's County, 5 guns recovered

During the investigation, officers claim to have found a total of five weapons, including a stolen firearm.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Police have arrested three men they say were riding in a stolen car in Prince George's County early Friday morning.

According to the Prince George's County Police Department (PGCPD), 22-year-old Marquise Jackson, 22-year-old Marquette Jackson and 23-year-old Darrell Byrd were riding in a stolen vehicle when it was pulled over just after midnight.

When investigators pulled over the car in the area of Brooks Drive and Silver Hill Road in Suitland, officers discovered it had been reported stolen on Feb. 17. During the stop, officers say the three men were taken into custody.

During the investigation, officers claim to have found a total of five weapons, including a stolen firearm.

The three suspects have been charged with theft, stolen auto and multiple firearms offenses. They are in the custody of the Department of Corrections.

Anyone with information is asked to contact WAVE detectives at 301-516-3788. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com. Please reference case 23-0014551.