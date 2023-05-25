3 teens arrested for armed carjacking in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON — Three 15-year-old boys were arrested Wednesday for carjacking a person at gunpoint in Southeast D.C.
Detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department say around 2:15 a.m., on Stanton Road Southeast, off of Suitland Parkway, the suspects approached the victim, who was sitting inside a vehicle. One of the suspect then showed a handgun and demanded the victim to exit the vehicle. They then left the scene in the victim's car.
According to officers, later the same day, three of the suspects were later apprehended and the handgun was located. The trio included two 15-year-olds from Southeast D.C. and one from Temple Hills, Maryland. They were arrested and charged with armed carjacking (gun).
The investigation remains active and ongoing.
Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.
