3 teens arrested for armed carjacking in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON — Three 15-year-old boys were arrested Wednesday for carjacking a person at gunpoint in Southeast D.C.

Detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department say around 2:15 a.m., on Stanton Road Southeast, off of Suitland Parkway, the suspects approached the victim, who was sitting inside a vehicle. One of the suspect then showed a handgun and demanded the victim to exit the vehicle. They then left the scene in the victim's car.

According to officers, later the same day, three of the suspects were later apprehended and the handgun was located. The trio included two 15-year-olds from Southeast D.C. and one from Temple Hills, Maryland. They were arrested and charged with armed carjacking (gun).

The investigation remains active and ongoing.