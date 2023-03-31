x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Maryland

16-year-old shot to death in Prince George's Co.

The boy, later identified as Eduardo Saucedo Olmos of Lanham, was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders.

More Videos

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Police are investigating after a 16-year-old boy was shot to death in Cheverly, Maryland.

According to the Prince George's County Police Department, officers were called to the 6400 block of Landover just before 6:30 p.m. on Thursday.

When officers arrived, they found a teenage boy had been shot.

The boy, later identified as Eduardo Saucedo Olmos of Lanham, was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders.

Detectives are working to establish a motive.

There is no word on any suspect information at this time or what may have happened in the moments leading up to the shooting. 

Police are offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest and indictment in Saucedo Olmos's death. 

Anyone with information can contact detectives at 301-516-2512. Those who wish to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com. Please refer to case number 23-0018956. 

Related Articles

WATCH NEXT: Lauren Kingsbury speaks after kidnapping, standoff

Lauren Kingsbury says her ex-girlfriend fired a shot at her and kidnapped her, before a more than 30 hours stand-off with police.

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.
Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.

Before You Leave, Check This Out