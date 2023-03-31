16-year-old shot to death in Prince George's Co.

The boy, later identified as Eduardo Saucedo Olmos of Lanham, was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Police are investigating after a 16-year-old boy was shot to death in Cheverly, Maryland.

According to the Prince George's County Police Department, officers were called to the 6400 block of Landover just before 6:30 p.m. on Thursday.

When officers arrived, they found a teenage boy had been shot.

The boy, later identified as Eduardo Saucedo Olmos of Lanham, was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders.

Detectives are working to establish a motive.

There is no word on any suspect information at this time or what may have happened in the moments leading up to the shooting.

Police are offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest and indictment in Saucedo Olmos's death.

Anyone with information can contact detectives at 301-516-2512. Those who wish to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com. Please refer to case number 23-0018956.