16-year-old shot to death in Prince George's Co.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Police are investigating after a 16-year-old boy was shot to death in Cheverly, Maryland.
According to the Prince George's County Police Department, officers were called to the 6400 block of Landover just before 6:30 p.m. on Thursday.
When officers arrived, they found a teenage boy had been shot.
The boy, later identified as Eduardo Saucedo Olmos of Lanham, was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders.
Detectives are working to establish a motive.
There is no word on any suspect information at this time or what may have happened in the moments leading up to the shooting.
Police are offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest and indictment in Saucedo Olmos's death.
Anyone with information can contact detectives at 301-516-2512. Those who wish to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com. Please refer to case number 23-0018956.
