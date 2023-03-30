Shots fired inside Potomac Ave. Metro Station

Trains are holding and not servicing the station.

WASHINGTON — Metro Transit Police responded to a report of shots fired inside the Potomac Avenue Metro Station Thursday evening around 7 p.m.

Police have not confirmed any injuries or victims as a result of the shooting at this time.

Trains are holding and currently not servicing the station.

This incident comes after a Metro worker was killed at the same station just a month earlier while trying to thwart a triple shooting

Metropolitan Police Department Executive Assistant Chief Ashan Benedict said the Metro worker, identified later as 64-year-old Robert Cunningham, of Silver Spring, Maryland, was pronounced dead at the hospital. Two other victims were shot in the leg and hospitalized. Another person suffered a broken finger, according to Benedict. The incident is believed to have started on a Metro bus, when a passenger, described as someone experiencing a mental crisis, allegedly began brandishing a gun at other passengers, following one off the bus and shooting him in the legs, before heading down into the Metro station.

Following the deadly shooting, DC Mayor Muriel Bowser announced a new partnership between the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) and the Metro Transit Police Department (MTPD)

MPD officers will now join MTPD officers on patrol at stations that have seen the most crime during the busiest times of day. Officials say the new partnership will help increase police visibility and response times.

