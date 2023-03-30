One person in custody after deadly shooting on Greenbelt Road

Police say the shooting appears to be an isolated incident.

GREENBELT, Md. — A man is dead and a person is in custody after a deadly shooting on Thursday in Prince George's County.

Around 1:50 p.m., officers with the Prince George's County Police Department responded to the 8500 block of Greenbelt Road for a report of a shooting.

At the scene, officers located a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on scene.

Police say this appears to be an isolated incident and does not pose an ongoing threat to the community.

There is no information regarding the suspect's identity or any possible motive in connection to the shooting.

Anyone with more information is asked to call Prince George's County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.

