15-year-old accused gunman arrested for trying to kill middle schooler on bus in Prince George's Co.

"Baby K" has been charged as an adult with attempted first-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, assault, firearms offenses and additional charges.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — After searching for weeks, a 15-year-old boy accused of trying to kill a middle schooler on a Prince George's County school bus is in custody.

On May 1, three teen boys pushed their way past a Prince George’s County school bus driver and aide in Oxon Hill and tried to shoot a middle school student in the head, but the gun misfired.

Video of the attack shows a teenager holding a gun to the victim’s head and chest while his two accomplices hold the victim down. All three teens then beat the victim and fled.

Two of the teenage suspects were taken into custody shortly after the attack but the accused gunman, later identified as "Baby K," managed to evade arrest for weeks.

The Prince George's County Police Department teamed up with the U.S. Marshals Service Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force (CARFTF) to search for Baby K.

Just before 2:45 p.m. on Tuesday, CARFTF members found the 15-year-old suspect in the 6300 block of Baltimore Avenue in the Riverdale Park area and he was taken into custody.

A 14-year-old girl who was not on the bus has also been arrested for allegedly planning the "hit squad" attack. The eighth grader is accused of texting the boys moments before the attack to let them know the victim was on the bus. Officials believe the attack stemmed from a dispute.

Sources close to the case tell WUSA9 "Baby K" is also suspected in the murder of a woman in D.C. two days after the attack on the bus.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, on May 3, at approximately 11:10 a.m., Ms. Kaijah McCoy was shot and killed in the 3700 block of Jamison Street, Northeast.

Sources say McCoy is the sister of one of the alleged accomplices in the bus attack who has already been arrested.