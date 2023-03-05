Woman shot to death in Northeast DC

The woman has not been identified at this time.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after a woman was shot and killed in Northeast D.C. Wednesday.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, offices were called to the 3700 block of Jamison Street in the Fort Lincoln neighborhood just before 11:15 a.m. for reports of a shooting.

The neighborhood is not far from the line with Prince George's County, Maryland.

When officers arrived, they found an unconscious woman who had been shot. The woman later died.

Police have not released any information regarding a motive or what may have happened in the moments leading up to the shooting.

No suspect information has been released.

Officers have shut down the 3700 block of Jamison Street as they investigating the shooting. It is unclear when the roadway may reopen.

Anyone with information may contact detectives at (202) 727-9099 or text the department's tipline at 50411.