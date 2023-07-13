13-year-old among six arrested for organized retail theft in DC and Maryland

Four teens and two adults are facing charges after police say they robbed stores like Sephora, Target and Nike.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Six people, including four teenagers, are facing charges after police say they were behind a string of retail store pack thefts that spanned two months and hit 11 stores in Montgomery County.

According to the Montgomery County Department of Police, the two adults and four teens are all from Washington D.C. The group is accused of walking into stores, such as Ulta and Nike, and stealing large amounts of products.

Police claim the group hit 11 stores between April 28 and June 15, 2023. During each of the thefts, the suspects reportedly used cars that were stolen or carjacked from D.C. The total estimation of losses for all of the stores hit is $49,000.

The stores hit include:

4/28 Sephora (7 suspects) Western Ave

4/29 Target (7 suspects) Wisconsin Ave

5/5 Target (3 suspects) Wisconsin Ave

5/5 Sephora (3 suspects) Western Ave

5/8 Ulta (8 suspects) Congressional Shopping Center

5/9 Target (3 suspects) Wisconsin Ave

5/31 Sephora (4 suspects) Pike and Rose

6/1 Sephora (4 suspects) Western Ave

6/1 Nike (4 suspects) Arlington Rd

6/8 Nike (3 suspects) Arlington Rd

6/15 Ulta (4 suspects) Congressional Shopping Center

Investigators allege the group may also be responsible for similar pack thefts in D.C. and Anne Arundel County. Ultimately, the suspects are accused of hitting more than 80 stores combined in D.C., including CVS.

The two adults charged have been identified as 28-year-old Shaquille Pittman and his sister 21-year-old Regina Christmas. Pittman is currently being held without bond, Christmas was arrested on June 21 and has since been released.

The teenage suspects have only been identified as a 13-year-old, who was arrested with Pittman on June 15 after reportedly stealing from an Ulta in Rockville, two 16-year-olds and a 17-year-old. One of the teenage suspects has also been connected to multiple armed robberies and carjackings, according to the Montgomery County Department of Police.

Major Crimes detectives say they were able to identify the suspects after receiving several tips following a previous news release asking for the public's help.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Solvers of Montgomery County toll-free at 1-866-455-TIPS (8477). A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of the suspect(s). Callers can remain anonymous.