Police release surveillance video shows suspects wanted for CVS theft

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Police have released surveillance video after thieves targeted a CVS Pharmacy in Montgomery County earlier this month.

According to the Montgomery County Department of Police, officers were called to the CVS in the 4600 block of Sagamore Road just after 6:45 p.m. for reports of shoplifting.

Video from a customer inside the store shows one of the suspects grabbing items and putting them into a large cloth laundry bag as employees watch. Shortly after the suspect walks out behind another suspect, with a similarly filled bag slung over his shoulder.

Investigators say the suspects got away with a "large amount" of high-end skin care products.

Nearly a week later, police have released surveillance video in hopes someone will recognize the suspects and help officials identify them.

Police described the three suspects by what they were last seen wearing. The first suspect was wearing a light-colored t-shirt, cargo pants and black shoes. The second suspect was last seen wearing all-black clothing and the third was wearing a black baseball hat, a black t-shirt with the words “The North Face” written in white lettering, and black pants.