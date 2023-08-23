x
Virginia

'Bird Bandit' | Police asking for the public's help locating man wanted for strong armed robbery in Fairfax County

He was seen leaving the area in a blue Ford SUV.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Police are asking for the public's help identifying a man who, along with his accomplices -- three parrots, is wanted for strong-armed robbery in Fairfax County.

Officers with the Fairfax County Police Department responded around 8 a.m. on Tuesday to the McDonald's, located on Arlington Boulevard in the Seven Corners area, after a report of the crime. 

Detectives are seeking the community’s help with identifying one suspect with three parrots, who is wanted for a strong-armed robbery. The victim informed them that a man showed him a knife and took an undisclosed amount of money.

The suspect has been described as a man between 28-32 years old with tattoos. Surveillance footage from a nearby business captured the wanted man.

The man, who police have coined the "bird bandit," was seen wearing a black cowboy hat with two parrots, a patterned shirt, and a third parrot on his shoulder. He was also seen leaving the area in a blue Ford SUV.

Detectives are asking anyone with information regarding this incident or others to call Mason Police District Criminal Investigations Division at 703-256-8035. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone – 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477), and by web. Anonymous tipsters are eligible for cash rewards. 

