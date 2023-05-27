Man found shot dead in Silver Spring apartment building

No information was provided on what may have led to the shooting. No details were immediately released about the shooter.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CAMP SPRINGS, Md. — A man was found dead inside an apartment Saturday morning in Camp Springs, Maryland, police said.

Prince George's County Police said that officers responded to an apartment building located in the 4400 block of Telfair Blvd around 10:40 p.m.

When they arrived, officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. According to police, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives were on the scene working to establish a suspect and a motive in this case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the department's crime solvers at 1-866-411-8477.