GLEN BURNIE, Md. — A 59-year-old man is dead after being punched in the head, then falling and hitting his head during an altercation in Glen Burnie, Maryland.

Police said that on Wednesday, Sept. 18 around 6:25 p.m., the Anne Arundel County Police and Fire Departments responded to the intersection of Oak Manor Drive and Woodhill Drive, Glen Burnie, Maryland for the report of an assault.

A witness reported it saw a man get out of a vehicle and punch another man in the face.

"The blow to the head knocked the victim to the ground where the victim struck his head again," a press release said.

The victim was identified as Karl Richard Shurger, a 59-year-old man from Glen Burnie, Maryland. Shurger was transported to the hospital. Police said the suspect had fled the scene before officials got there.

Shurger was pronounced dead at the hospital on Sept. 27. On Sept. 29, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner performed an autopsy on Shurger to determine how he died.

Police said homicide detectives interviewed several witnesses and retrieved digital evidence. A suspect was then developed in the case.

On Oct. 2, homicide detectives executed several search warrants and interviewed the suspect, identified as Tiwand McClary, 25, from Glen Burnie, police said.

Police said McClary advised he'd gotten into a verbal altercation inside of a convenience store with Shurger. The suspect said he followed the victim in a vehicle as he walked away from the store.

McClary then said he stopped the car, got out and started another verbal altercation.

McClary said he punched Shurger in the head where he collapsed to the ground. McClary said he got back in his vehicle and left.

Police said witness and digital evidence supported the altercation and assault.

On Friday, after reviewing the autopsy results and inspecting the victim's medical records, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled Shurger's cause of death as a blunt force head injury with associated complications, and "the manner being homicide," the press release said.

"As detectives learned of the homicide ruling, they obtained an arrest warrant charging the suspect, Tiwand McClary Jr., with Manslaughter and Second Degree Assault," police said.

This is an active investigation. Police are asking anyone with information to come forward.

