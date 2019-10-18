WASHINGTON — D.C. police are investigating a shooting that injured a woman on Florida Avenue Thursday evening.

Police said officers were called to the scene of the 600 block of Florida Avenue Northwest around 11 p.m. after a shotspotter picked up the sound of the gunshots in the area. They said the shooting was also reported by a 911 call.

At the scene, officers found a woman suffering from gunshot wounds to her upper arm.

The woman was taken to an area hospital for treatment and has since been released, officials said.

Now, officers are searching for a male suspect they said was possibly a passenger in a red Toyota taxi cab.

Hours before this incident, around 6 p.m., D.C. police were called to investigate a double shooting on 6th & Elmira Street Southeast, that injured one man and killed another.

RELATED: 1 dead, 1 wounded in Southeast shooting

Police ask anyone with information on any of these incidents to call 911.

RELATED: 1 dead, 1 wounded in Southeast shooting

RELATED: Man arrested after Northeast shooting leaves 2 men dead

RELATED: Two teens shot in Shaw in 24 hours

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.